Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Fame Amar Upadhyay Joins Alliance Season 2, Returns To Reality TV - Report |

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Amar Upadhyay, best known for playing Mihir Virani, is all set to return to the reality television space after a long break. The actor, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 5, is gearing up for his next reality show after recently wrapping up the shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

According to an exclusive report by Variety India, Upadhyay has signed up as a contestant for the second season of the captive reality show Alliance. The upcoming season is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 14, 2027. However, it has neither been officially confirmed by the makers or the actor himself.

Amar has previously participated in two reality shows. He made his reality television debut with Bigg Boss 5 in 2011, where he emerged as the fourth runner-up. In 2013, he appeared on Welcome – Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki, a celebrity cooking and hosting reality show presented by Ram Kapoor. The show tested contestants' culinary skills and hosting abilities, with Amar participating alongside Karanvir Bohra, Debina Bonnerjee, Dimpy Ganguli and Gizele Thakral, among others.

Mihir Returns To Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

Amar Upadhyay, best known for playing Mihir Virani, has returned to the Kyunki universe with Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, the spin-off of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The actor recently shared a video from the sets, offering a glimpse of the familiar Shantiniketan backdrop and hinting at his comeback as Mihir. His return has excited fans, with many expressing their happiness at seeing the iconic character back on screen. However, several viewers are also missing Smriti Irani's Tulsi and have urged the makers to bring her back to the spin-off.

The first season of Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, premiered on Prime Video on June 26, 2026. It initially featured 16 contestants who entered the competition in eight pairs: Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Zaid Darbar and Daisy Shah, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Ruhee Dosani and Niti Taylor, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Payal Dhare and Sabby Suri, and Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera. After six weeks of challenges and strategic gameplay, Mini Mathur emerged as the winner, defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani in the finale to take home the trophy and Rs. 50 lakh.