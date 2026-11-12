'Bring Tulsi Also': Amar Upadhyay AKA Mihir RETURNS To KSBKBT 2 Spin-Off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain; Fans Miss Smriti Irani

Amar Upadhyay, popularly known for playing Mihir, is reportedly returning to the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. The actor seemingly hinted at his comeback by sharing a video from the sets of the spin-off, leaving fans excited about his return. Viewers also noticed that the show features the familiar Shantiniketan set, with several cast members reprising their roles. However, Mihir's return has also left fans wondering how the spin-off will unfold without Tulsi.

Amar shared a video from the sets of Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, seemingly confirming his association with the show. The familiar Shantiniketan backdrop caught viewers' attention, with many expressing their excitement over seeing Mihir back on screen. However, fans are now hoping that Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, will also make an appearance in the spin-off.

Celebrating Mihir's return, one user commented, "It's going to be so weird to watch Mihir without Tulsi tho." Another urged the makers, "Mihir in spinoff. Then bring Tulsi also." A third tagged Ekta Kapoor and wrote, "Please bring our Smriti mam please."

AND MIHIR VIRANI IS BACK…IN THE SPIN OFF THO LOL. TIME TO WATCH THE SPIN OFF NOW 🤣🤣 it’s going to be so weird to watch mihir without tulsi tho🤧 I CAN SPOT POOJA ALSO (HEMANT’S WIFE) LOL so hemant-noina ka cut off?🤣 #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi #AmarUpadhyay #KSBKBT2 https://t.co/QoBxPBsw8M — Gumnaam✨ (@RajxSimran) November 11, 2026

@annaxxo_ @BTL_Balaji @TheAmarUpadhyay WHAAAAATTTT💥Mihir in spinoff 🥳 Then bring Tulsi also🤞I guess Mihir will find Pooja in hospital after the landslide incident..He'll inform the rest of the Viranis in Jamshedpur and they'll come back & stay in Mumbai ya phir they'll take Pooja back with them. My head's spinning — Phoenix (@Phoenix30176121) November 11, 2026

@annaxxo_ @BTL_Balaji @TheAmarUpadhyay Plzzz bring our smriti mam plzzzz — sehr (@sesh1986) November 11, 2026

@annaxxo_ @BTL_Balaji @TheAmarUpadhyay Plzzz phr Tulsi virani smriti mam ko be Le aao plzzzz — sehr (@sesh1986) November 11, 2026

Others who celebrated Mihir's return to the show took to the Reddit thread to claim, "The OG is back." Another reacted in the comment section, "Now I am gonna watch." Another excited viewers claimed, "This is pretty exciting! Ig I'l start watching the show again. Hope they don't ruin Mihir's character though."

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Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay aired its final episode on October 20, 2026, bringing its 15-month run to an end after 450 episodes. The show, which premiered on July 29, 2025, was initially planned for 167 episodes but was extended. Meanwhile, its spin-off, Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, which focuses on the younger generation, Angad and Vrinda, continued its journey separately.