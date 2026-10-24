Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Star Sandeep Baswana Reacts To Season 3 Demand, Says ‘Why Not?’ While Calling Sequel’s Ending ‘Perfect’ - FPJ Exclusive |

Television actor Sandeep Baswana opened up about reprising his role as Sahil Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, the actor reflected on the emotional experience of reuniting with his co-stars after 20 years as Ekta Kapoor’s show aired its final episode. He also addressed whether the iconic television show could return for a third season.

Talking exclusively to FPJ, Sandeep said, "What a nice thing to come up with a Season 2." Expressing his excitement about returning to the show, he added, "I am speaking selfishly because I got to meet with everyone again, and hang out, and know how they have been doing in past 20 years."

Sandeep revealed that reuniting with his co-stars after two decades was an emotional experience. Reflecting on the nostalgia surrounding the sequel, he said, "It's been really really emotional to meet everyone and just see their journey in life. That was the whole idea, the nostalgia, to give people that thing again and it was nicely perceived. Ended very well."

Will There Be A Season 3 Of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

When asked about fans wanting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 3 on Netflix, Sandeep laughed and responded, "I mean, why not." He further added, "As many seasons as they want, but I think this was a nice ending."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered on Star Plus and JioHotstar on July 29, 2025, marking Smriti Irani's return as Tulsi Virani alongside Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. The sequel concluded on October 20, 2026, after completing 450 episodes, despite initially being planned for just 167. Bidding farewell to the show, Ekta shared an emotional Instagram post, writing, “Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyunki forever. It’s made me who I am.” Smriti also described the experience as “a roller coaster of emotions” and called the show “an emotion, a journey of 26 years”. Amar, meanwhile, thanked Ekta for giving him the opportunity to reprise Mihir, calling it “an absolute honor”.