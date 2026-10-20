‘Some Goodbyes Are Hard’: Ekta Kapoor Pens Emotional Note As Smriti Irani And Amar Upadhyay’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Ends

Ekta Kapoor has bid an emotional farewell to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as the show airs its final episode. Sharing a video featuring several moments from the Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-starrer, the producer reflected on the show's significance in her life, saying it helped shape her into the person she is today. Ekta also revealed that the sequel was initially planned for 167 episodes but eventually ran for 450 episodes.

Ekta Kapoor Shares Emotional Farewell Note For Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Sharing the video, Ekta wrote, “Last ep of Kyuki today! Some goodbyes are hard but there is love in my heart for Kyuki forever.” She further described the show as one that had a lasting impact on her, writing, “It’s made me who I am.”

Reflecting on the show's journey, Ekta added, “It’s time to say bye to the show that we were to do for 167 eps but ended up doing for 450 eps. Love always for my Kyuki. Until we meet again.”

When will the last episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 release?

The final episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. Ahead of the show's finale, Smriti Irani shared a video on her YouTube channel, offering a glimpse behind the scenes and introducing the people who worked on the show. She introduced members of the writing, production and creative teams, along with the makeup artist and other crew members, acknowledging the contributions of those who helped bring the series to life.

KSBKBT 2's Journey From 2000 To 2026

The original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered on Star Plus on July 3, 2000, and concluded on November 6, 2008, after a successful run of 1,833 episodes. After nearly 17 years, the iconic family drama returned with its sequel, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which premiered on July 29, 2025, with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The sequel was initially planned for a limited run of 167 episodes but was extended due to its popularity, eventually completing 450 episodes. The show is set to air its final episode on October 20, 2026, bringing its 15-month run to an end.