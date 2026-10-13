Amar Upadhyay Skips Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Reunion? Actor Shares Fan’s Demand For Bringing Ekta Kapoor’s Show Season 3 On Netflix |

The cast of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 reunited as the show came to an end. However, Amar Upadhyay, popularly known as Mihir, was noticeably absent from the reunion photo. While the other cast members shared the picture on social media, Amar did not repost it and instead shared posts from fans on his account.

For those unversed, Before the final episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Amar was away from the show for nearly 14 weeks. According to reports by The Times of India, Amar was reportedly in talks with the makers over his remuneration, with a reported fee disparity between him and co-star Smriti Irani emerging as a point of discussion. However, no official confirmation established that a salary dispute was the reason for his absence. Amar eventually returned to the show, with a new track bringing Mihir back into the Virani family.

Amar Upadhyay Re-Shares Fan's Request To Bring Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 3 On Netflix

Amar recently shared an Instagram Story featuring a fan's post urging Ekta Kapoor to bring the next season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Netflix. The fan wrote, "We are manifesting Season 3, perhaps on Netflix where this iconic story can find its way into homes and hearts across the world."

The fan further expressed that only a few television shows manage to entertain audiences, adding that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was one of them. The post concluded with the words, "Season 3 on Netflix? We're not just wishing for it. We're manifesting it."

As Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 gears up for its final episode, viewers can expect an emotional conclusion to Tulsi and Mihir’s long and complicated journey. According to a report by Live Hindustan, the show is set to give audiences a happy ending, with Tulsi and Mihir finally coming face-to-face after years of separation. The finale promo released by Star Plus recreates their iconic sindoor scene, hinting at an emotional reunion between the much-loved characters played by Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay. The latest storyline has also brought Mihir back to Mumbai, while revelations surrounding his disappearance and memory loss have paved the way for the family’s long-awaited reunion. The final episode is scheduled to air on October 20 at 10:30 pm on Star Plus, with the episode also available to stream on JioHotstar.