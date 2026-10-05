Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Last Episode Release Date: Samiksha Jaiswal And Paras Kalnawat’s Apsara To Replace Smriti Irani's Show - Watch Promo

Star Plus is set to introduce its new supernatural drama, titled Apsara. The show is set to replace Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay-starrer Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 on the channel. Star Plus recently unveiled the first promo of the supernatural saga, giving viewers a glimpse of its intriguing storyline while introducing the key characters and the actors playing them.

Paras Kalnawat and Samiksha Jaiswal headline the series, while Adaa Khan, Avika Gor, Anushka Merchande, Mona Vasu and Poorva Gokhale are also part of the cast. Produced by Mukta Dhond, Apsara revolves around Sunehri, an Apsara entrusted with protecting the Amrit from evil forces. The show's arrival has also sparked reactions from fans, with viewers sharing their thoughts on a supernatural drama replacing a family saga.

Reacting to the promo, a user tweeted, "Wow excited for this hope doesn’t have boring saas bahu drama in this pls." Another praised actress, saying, "After a long time saw Samiksha."

@GossipsTv Wow excited for this hope doesn’t have boring saas bahu drama in this pls — Lovelybirdie (@SBirdiez) October 5, 2026

@GossipsTv After a long time saw samiksha — deku (@BrockS23447) October 5, 2026

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Last Episode Release Date

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is reportedly set to wrap up its storyline with its finale episode airing on October 20, 2026.

Apsara Release Date

Apsara will premiere on October 21, 2026, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Samiksha Jaiswal will be seen as Sunehri, an Apsara entrusted with protecting the Amrit from evil forces. However, her character is not just defined by her divine responsibility, as she also has loved ones she wants to keep safe. Talking about her role, Samiksha said she was drawn to the way Sunehri balances her duty as a guardian with her emotional attachment to those she loves. She said, “There is something exciting about playing an Apsara whose story goes beyond her beauty. I play Sunehri, who has the extraordinary responsibility of protecting the Amrit from evil forces. At the same time, she has people she loves and wants to keep safe.”

Describing Sunehri as someone who feels fear and worries about her loved ones but still finds the strength to move forward, Samiksha added, “An Apsara isn’t waiting for her hero. She is the hero.”