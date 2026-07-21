'It Was Very Scary': KSBKBT 2 Actor Sumeet Sachdev Reveals Near-Death Experience After Choking On Food - VIDEO

Actor Sumeet Sachdev shared a frightening experience that left him shaken and prompted him to remind people about the importance of eating carefully. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor recently revealed that he had a near-death experience after choking on food while dining at a restaurant.

Sharing the incident in a video on social media, Sumeet urged people not to ignore the simple advice often given by parents about taking small bites while eating.

"Your parents must have always told you to take small bites while eating. It may sound boring, but believe me, it's true. I am a very careful eater, but a few days ago, my food got stuck and I choked. It was very scary," Sumeet said.

The actor revealed that he was having a meal with his wife and brother when the incident happened. As he struggled to breathe, his brother immediately tried to help by repeatedly hitting him on the back. The restaurant owner also rushed in to assist.

"I was in a restaurant with my wife and my brother. My brother kept hitting me on the back, and the owner also came and helped by giving me a few jerks. Thankfully, by God's grace, everything is alright now," he shared.

While the experience ended safely, Sumeet said what followed surprised him even more. When he narrated the incident to his co-stars, they jokingly asked if anyone had recorded it.

"When I told my co-actors about it, they asked, 'Didn't anyone record a video?' I said no. They replied, 'If someone had taken a video, you could have posted it and gained some traction.' Then they even joked that if something tragic had happened, imagine how many followers I would have got," he said.

The actor admitted the comments made him reflect on today's social media culture, where viral moments often take precedence over real-life experiences. "I thought, is this really something to say? If you think about it, it's all quite pointless. So why do things that are pointless? Do things that actually make a point," he added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sumeet has returned as Gautam Virani in the reboot of Ektaa Kapoor's television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The show also marks the comeback of Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani.