'Unemployed' Smriti Irani Recalls Calling People And Asking For Work After 2024 Election Defeat: 'The Experience Was Liberating'

Smriti Irani Recalls Asking For Work After 2024 Election Defeat | Photo via Instagram

Former Union minister and actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani opened up about the period following her defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. During one of her recent interviews, she described the experience as a turning point in both her personal and professional life. For those unversed, Smriti, who had previously represented Amethi in the Lok Sabha, lost the constituency to Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in the 2024 elections.

Speaking about what followed, she said the defeat changed her perspective and helped her look at her career from a different angle.

Smriti calls election defeat a ‘liberating’ experience

In an interview with Times Now, Smriti described losing the election as a “liberating” experience. She explained that when she entered politics, she felt she had something to prove, but after the 2024 defeat, her focus shifted towards contributing in whatever way she could.

"The experience has been liberating from many perspectives. Firstly, it is liberating because the Smriti Irani who came into politics had something to prove. And the Smriti Irani of 2024, who had a defeat, had something to contribute. The issue was who wants to accept your contribution and what you can contribute," she said.

‘I picked up my phone and asked for work’

Following her electoral defeat, Smriti also had to reconsider her professional journey. She eventually decided to approach people in the media and entertainment industry herself rather than wait for opportunities to come her way.

Recalling that phase, she said, "I picked up my phone and asked for work in media and entertainment. I said, 'I don't have a job, can you please give me some work?' The Vice Chairman of JioHotstar, Uday Shankar, was the reason I lost my job. Today, he has become the reason why I have my job again," she said.

Smriti recalls people's reaction to her TV comeback

Smriti said her decision to return to television surprised many people, particularly those who had watched her move from being a television actor to becoming a prominent political figure.

Recalling the reactions to her return to television sets, she said, "She has returned on set? We are daily wagers," she recalled people saying, adding, "So it is liberating from that perspective because nobody expected that I would go back and look for a job."

Smriti Irani returns as Tulsi Virani

Smriti eventually returned to television in July 2025 with the second season of Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She reprised her iconic role of Tulsi Virani, while Amar Upadhyay returned as Mihir Virani.

The new season premiered on Star Plus and was also streamed on JioHotstar. Despite reports and speculation about the show going off air, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi continues to air.

Smriti continues political work

While Smriti has returned to acting, she has also remained involved in politics. She was appointed BJP National General Secretary and continues to participate in the party's organisational activities and political strategy in Uttar Pradesh.