Smriti Irani Returns To BJP National Team, Set For UP 2027 Battle | File Pic: PTI

Lucknow: The return of former Union minister Smriti Irani to the BJP’s national organisation has added a familiar and combative face to the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the leadership expected to use her political appeal, oratory and connect with women voters to strengthen its campaign in the state.

Irani has been appointed national general secretary in BJP president Nitin Nabin’s new team, making her one of eight leaders from Uttar Pradesh to get key organisational responsibilities. Her appointment is particularly significant as she had remained without a major organisational role after losing the Amethi Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

Irani represented Amethi from 2019 to 2024 and emerged as one of the BJP’s most prominent national leaders during her decade in the Modi government. Her political career in Uttar Pradesh, however, has been closely associated with her battle against the Gandhi family.

She first contested Amethi against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and lost. Rather than withdrawing from the constituency, she continued visiting Amethi and maintained contact with voters and party workers. Five years later, she defeated Rahul Gandhi in a direct contest, ending the Gandhi family’s long hold over the seat and earning the tag of a "giant killer".

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Her defeat in 2024 to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma marked a sharp reversal. She subsequently lost her ministerial position and was not given a major responsibility in the BJP organisation. Her latest appointment has therefore been seen by party workers as a political comeback.

Smriti Irani's Effectiveness In Taking On Rahul, Akhilesh Politically

BJP leaders believe Irani could be particularly useful in countering the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, which are likely to remain key opponents in the state. Her direct political history with Rahul Gandhi gives her an advantage in taking on the Congress leadership, while her aggressive campaign style could also bring her into direct confrontation with SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Party workers in Amethi and Rae Bareli have already welcomed her return. Supporters burst crackers and distributed sweets, saying that "Didi", as Irani is popularly known, would soon return to the ground.

The challenge for the BJP is that the political arithmetic of Amethi and Rae Bareli remains difficult. In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP won Tiloi and Jagdishpur in Amethi, while the SP won Gauriganj and Amethi. Gauriganj MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh later joined the BJP. In Rae Bareli, the SP won Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Sareni and Unchahar, while the BJP won Rae Bareli and Salon. Unchahar MLA Manoj Pandey subsequently joined the BJP and is now a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

BJP sources said Irani could soon begin extensive campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, with particular attention to Amethi and Rae Bareli. A senior BJP leader said her presence would help the party attract crowds and generate political interest.

“Smriti Irani is a renowned face, won election from Amethi and BJP easy to attract crowd,” he said. “Secondly, she would be in better place to counter Rahul... and this tussle will have media traction which will help party.”

Smriti Irani's Political Journey

Irani’s political journey began in television before she joined the BJP in 2003. She later headed the BJP Mahila Morcha and served as a Rajya Sabha MP. Between 2014 and 2024, she held several important portfolios in the Modi government, including Education, Textiles, Information and Broadcasting, Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs.

Her return to the national team gives the BJP a proven campaigner at a crucial time. The bigger question is whether the "giant killer" can once again turn her personal political appeal in Uttar Pradesh into an electoral advantage for the party in 2027.