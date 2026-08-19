Bareilly: Youth Dies By Suicide During Facebook Live After Marital Dispute; Video Goes Viral

Bareilly: A young man allegedly died by suicide after appearing on Facebook Live following a dispute with his wife in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, police said. The incident took place in the Izzatnagar police station area and has left his family in shock.

The deceased, identified by relatives as Sunny Kumar alias Rahul, was living in Haldwani with his wife, Kajal, and their three children. He was involved in work related to religious rituals and ceremonies.

Wife Had Returned To Her Parental Home

According to family members, Sunny and his wife had a dispute a few days ago following which Kajal returned to her parental home in Paharganj with their three children.

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Sunny reportedly travelled from Haldwani to Bareilly on Sunday evening. After reaching home, he spoke to his wife over the phone.

Soon after the conversation, he went live on Facebook from a room, according to his family.

Facebook Live Before Tragic Incident

The Facebook Live video, which lasted around five minutes, later came to the attention of his family and caused panic among relatives.

Police said the video is being examined as part of the investigation. Sensitive details about the method of suicide have not been disclosed.

The incident has since drawn attention on social media, with the video reportedly circulating among people familiar with the family.

Police Examine Phone, Call Records

Following the incident, police took Sunny's mobile phone into custody and began examining his call records and the Facebook Live video to establish what happened before his death.

Investigators are also questioning family members and relatives from both sides to determine the circumstances surrounding the marital dispute.

Police said further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Three Children Left Behind

Sunny's death has plunged the family into mourning. His relatives said his three children have been left without their father following the incident.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death continues.