Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Focuses On Water Security With Major Irrigation And Flood Control Projects | X

Lucknow, August 18: The Yogi Government is focusing on expediting irrigation and flood protection projects across the state to provide relief to farmers and the general public. In the financial year 2026-27, approvals worth approximately Rs 2,380.69 crore have been granted for 1,070 irrigation projects. Additionally, Rs 1,009.99 crore has been sanctioned for flood protection projects. Owing to the government's efforts, 244 flood protection projects have been completed so far, strengthening flood safety measures and relief arrangements in affected areas.

This information was presented to Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh during a high-level review meeting held at the headquarters of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department. He stressed the timely completion of public welfare projects and ensuring quality in construction work. He also issued clear instructions that any negligence or unnecessary delay in project execution would not be tolerated.

The Jal Shakti Minister said that while projects should be completed swiftly, their quality must also be ensured. Construction work must strictly adhere to approved designs, technical standards, and prescribed material specifications. Any compromise in quality will result in accountability being fixed on the concerned officials and executing agencies.

For the financial year 2026–27, 1,070 irrigation projects have received financial approval of approximately Rs 2,380.69 crore as the first installment. These include both new and ongoing projects. So far, around Rs 576.41 crore has already been spent on these projects.

The government has also taken significant steps towards flood prevention and protection. In the current financial year, Rs 1,009.99 crore has been approved for flood protection projects. So far, 244 flood protection projects have been completed, strengthening safety measures in flood-prone areas and providing relief to residents.

Four major projects completed during the financial year 2025–26 have created or restored 39,250 hectares of irrigation capacity in Maharajganj, Kannauj, Unnao, and Lalitpur districts. Nearly 40,000 farmers have benefited from these projects. This achievement marks a significant step towards strengthening irrigation infrastructure in the state.

Under the Second Phase of the Madhya Ganga Project, gaps in the Chandausi Branch Canal have been completed, creating an irrigation capacity of 57,000 hectares. This will provide farmers with improved irrigation facilities and help increase agricultural productivity.

The minister directed Chief Engineers that project reviews should not be based solely on paper reports. Officials must conduct field inspections to assess the actual status of projects. He also instructed that completed projects should be physically verified to ensure that farmers, villagers, and the general public are receiving the intended benefits.