Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Govt Intensifies Flood Relief Efforts As 13 UP Districts Face Impact | x

Lucknow, August 18: The Yogi Government is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Uttar Pradesh. District administrations have been kept fully active to shift flood-affected people to safer locations and provide them with food, medical care and essential relief material. The Control Room of the Relief Commissioner’s Office is maintaining continuous contact with flood-affected districts to monitor the situation, while complaints and information received on the 1070 helpline are being acted upon promptly.

To ensure timely dissemination of weather department warnings to the public, 1.4052 billion SMS alerts have been sent from August 1 to August 18. More than 4,800 flood-affected people have already been shifted to safer locations. Meanwhile, medical teams have provided timely treatment to 19,406 people so far.

Relief Commissioner Dr. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed the flood situation and relief and rescue operations in the state on Tuesday. He directed District Magistrates to shift flood-affected people to relief camps or other safe locations as required.

He also directed officials to ensure food, medical facilities and essential relief material for affected families and keep all flood outposts fully operational. Continuous monitoring of river water levels and the flood situation, along with adequate availability of boats, motor boats, rescue teams and other resources, was also ordered.

So far, 173 villages in 13 districts of the state have been affected by floods. These include Badaun, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Bijnor, Farrukhabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gonda, Kasganj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Sitapur and Unnao. The flood situation is currently reported to be normal and under control. Around 13,058 hectares of area and 84,362 people have been affected by the floods.

A total of 1,589 flood outposts have been established across the state for the safety of affected people. In addition, 1,263 flood shelters have been prepared, of which 41 are currently in use, accommodating 1,045 people. So far, 4,845 people have been shifted from flood-affected areas to safer locations. As part of relief operations, 428 boats and motor boats and 1,101 local divers have been deployed. So far, 15,238 relief food-grain packets and 30,316 lunch packets have been distributed among affected people.

Along with relief operations in flood-affected areas, healthcare services have also been strengthened. A total of 724 medical teams and 534 ambulances are available across the state. So far, 19,406 people have been treated, while anti-snake venom has been provided to 566 people. To ensure safe drinking water, 43,612 chlorine tablets and 23,476 ORS packets have been distributed. To prevent mosquito-borne diseases, larvicide has been sprayed in 1,468 villages.

Arrangements have also been made for the safety of livestock. So far, 6,067 animals have been affected by the floods. A total of 208 quintals of fodder has been distributed for them. Treatment has been provided to 11,465 sick animals, while more than 4.04 lakh animals have been vaccinated.

To deal with any emergency situation, 16 NDRF teams have been deployed across the state. SDRF teams have also been deployed in various districts, while PAC personnel have been deployed in 52 districts. The administration has been directed to immediately activate additional resources and rescue teams as required.

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To review flood management preparedness and coordination among departments, a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority and UNDP has conducted field inspections in Basti, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ballia. The team also assessed flood shelters, model flood shelters, relief kits, deployment of relief and rescue teams and preparedness in flood-affected villages. Ministers in charge and local public representatives are also conducting field inspections of flood-affected areas.

The Yogi Government is also placing special emphasis on timely dissemination of information as part of its disaster management system. According to the Relief Commissioner’s Office, 140.52 crore SMS alerts were sent from August 1 to August 18, 2026, to communicate weather department warnings to the public. In addition, measures for prevention and safety from floods and other disasters are being continuously shared through social media.

The Control Room established at the Relief Commissioner’s Office is maintaining continuous contact with officials in flood-affected districts. Relief and rescue operations are being monitored on the basis of information received from the districts. Prompt action is being ensured on calls received on 1070 so that the problems of flood-affected people can be resolved in a timely manner.

The Ghaghra River near Elgin Bridge in Barabanki is flowing above the danger mark. The Ganga’s water level is at the danger mark at Kachhla Bridge in Badaun and Fatehgarh in Farrukhabad. The water level of the Sharda River at Palia Kalan and Shardanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri, and that of the Ghaghra River at Ayodhya and Turtipar in Ballia, is around the danger mark. In view of the possibility of flooding, the concerned districts have been kept on alert and continuous monitoring is being carried out.

The report presents the flood situation as controlled, while the river-level warnings show that several districts still require heightened vigilance to prevent conditions from worsening.