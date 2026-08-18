CM Yogi Adityanath Govt To Showcase Investment Opportunities At UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 | X - CMOfficeUP

Lucknow, August 18: To take investment and industrial partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japan to a new level, a high-level CEO Roundtable session of the ‘UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026’ will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday. At the event, to be held at Taj Palace, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with senior ministers and officials of the Central and state governments, will deliberate on investment opportunities with top executives of leading Japanese industry groups.

More than 200 industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers from Japan are participating in the ‘UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026’, being held from August 18 to 23.

The Japanese delegation is being led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. During the conference, the delegates will be apprised of investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and government policies across various sectors.

The inaugural session will begin on Wednesday morning at the Durbar Hall of Taj Palace. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will honour the CEOs of Japanese companies operating in Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a video presentation on the state’s industrial and infrastructure progress. Top executives of Japan and leading Japan-linked companies will participate in the roundtable chaired by the Chief Minister.

The CEO Roundtable will place special emphasis on future industrial opportunities for Uttar Pradesh.

Discussions with industry representatives will focus on investment opportunities in sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure.

Japanese investors will also be apprised of the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in Uttar Pradesh and the state’s investment policies.

As an important step towards Japanese investment in Uttar Pradesh, the event will also feature a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for projects of Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation. Escorts Kubota’s project worth around ₹2,025 crore in Sector-10 of YEIDA is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs. Meanwhile, Minda Corporation has proposed a total investment of ₹1,166 crore in two projects in Sector-10 and Sector-24. These projects are expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities. Together, the projects of the two companies represent an investment of ₹3,191 crore and the potential creation of more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening the Japanese manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

The event will also feature a presentation on the proposed 500-acre Japan City in YEIDA. Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, will provide information on the Japan City plan and the opportunities available to Japanese companies in the state. Japan City is planned to be developed as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, their suppliers and ancillary industries. It is expected to promote supply-chain integration, technology transfer and new employment opportunities.

Alongside the CEO Roundtable, sessions such as the ‘Uttar Pradesh-Japan Innovation, Industry and Investment Dialogue’ and ‘Accelerating Green Transformation- Mobility, Energy and Strategic Materials’ will also be held during the Investment Meet. These sessions will feature discussions by experts and industry representatives on startups, technology, banking, skilled human resources, green transformation, transportation, energy and strategic materials.

Special presentations and an exhibition will also be organised in the afternoon for the delegation from Yamanashi.

Through the entire event, the Uttar Pradesh government’s focus will not be limited to familiarising Japanese companies with investment opportunities, but will also extend to taking investment proposals to the ground, promoting technological partnerships, creating employment and fostering long-term industrial cooperation.

This strong partnership with Japan could play an important role in accelerating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Union Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna; Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi; Urban Development Minister A.K. Sharma; IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma; and Minister of State for Industrial Development and Parliamentary Affairs Jaswant Singh Saini, along with other senior public representatives, will be present at the event.