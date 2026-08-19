2 Dead, Several Injured After Truck CNG Cylinder Explodes At Delhi Pump In Tikri Kalan

Two people were killed and several others injured after a CNG cylinder fitted in a truck exploded at a CNG station in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan area on Wednesday, triggering panic near the Tikri Kalan Metro station.

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According to officials, the blast occurred at a CNG pump in Outer Delhi’s Mundka area. The explosion reportedly injured six people who were present nearby. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where two of them died, according to the information available.

One of the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Manish, a resident of Baba Haridas Colony.

Following the incident, multiple Delhi Fire Services (DFS) teams and police personnel reached the spot and launched relief and rescue operations. A DFS official said the department received information about the explosion at 3.37 pm, following which six fire tenders were dispatched to the site.

The exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established and an investigation is underway. Firefighters took necessary precautionary measures at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Authorities are also examining the circumstances that led to the CNG cylinder exploding while the truck was at the station.