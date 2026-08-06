Alliance Winner: Mini Mathur Lifts Trophy, Beats Aly Goni & Ruhee Dosani; Watch Video

Actor Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance has crowned its first-ever winner. Television host and actor Mini Mathur emerged victorious in the grand finale, defeating Aly Goni and Ruhee Dosani to take home the trophy and the Rs 50 lakh cash prize.

Following her win, Mini opened up on her journey and said she hopes her victory encourages more women to challenge themselves and chase their dreams.

How Mini Mathur won Alliance

The road to the finale began with Aly Goni securing a direct spot after being named the Ace of the Week. The remaining contestants—Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor, and Kushal Tandon—competed in head-to-head semi-final challenges for the remaining two places.

🏆 Mini Mathur wins The Alliance Season 1! ❤️🔥



Congratulations to her on this well deserved victory! 🎉🔥#MiniMathur #TheAlliance #AllianceOnPrime pic.twitter.com/pAATcxwCew — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) August 6, 2026

Mini defeated Kushal to book her place in the finale, while Ruhee emerged victorious against Niti Taylor, setting up a three-way title clash between Mini, Ruhee and Aly.

Before the final challenge, the eliminated contestants returned to the house, leading to several heated confrontations. Daisy Shah criticised Vanshaj Singh after he allegedly claimed she had made no contribution to the show. Seema Sajdeh also called out contestants for saying that she and Sohail Khan had joined the reality show only for a vacation.

The finalists then watched emotional journey videos before facing the season's final challenge.

For the last task, the three finalists had to collect balls from a box, build a bridge, transport the balls to a platform and balance three of them together to earn codes that would unlock the prize vault.

Mini completed the challenge with three codes, while Aly managed to secure two. Her strong performance helped her clinch the title and become the first-ever winner of Alliance.

Mini Mathur's winning speech

Reacting to her victory, Kushal Tandon praised Mini and called her the "first lady of Alliance."

During her acceptance speech, Mini said, "In these six weeks, I have lived a life. This is my first reality show; before this, I had never considered doing a captive reality show. I said yes because I love sports and competition, and I am glad some of my friends forced me to do this. I didn't think I would be able to survive here for more than a week because when life looks good on the other side, you find reasons not to make it uncomfortable. But there were things I wanted to prove to myself and some things I was reconsidering about my life. But I walked in here, and I fell in love. I fell in love with each one of the contestants. They have helped me a lot throughout the journey."

She further added, "This is much more than I ever hoped for, and I think I did it with dignity and grace. I hope all women get inspired a bit after watching me because I think now the sky is the limit and I will push myself way more."