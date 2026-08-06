Inside Lock Upp Party: Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde SKIP Celebration; Shreya Kalra Dances With Shivangi Joshi - VIDEO

The celebrations continued long after the Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa grand finale, but it wasn't just the star-studded guest list that grabbed attention. A behind-the-scenes video shared by host Farah Khan from the show's success party has left fans wondering why several contestants, including Yogesh Rawat , Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary, and Sufi Motiwala, were missing from the celebrations.

Hours after influencer Shreya Kalra was crowned the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, Farah gave fans a peek inside the post-finale bash through an Instagram video. The celebration brought together contestants, their families and several Bollywood personalities.

Among those seen at the party were Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Mouni Roy, Arjun Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber, Maheep Kapoor, and producer Ektaa Kapoor.

The video also featured contestants and their loved ones, including Dheeraj Dhoopar with wife Vinny Arora, Harshad Chopda, Akanksha Chamola, Madhuri Jain, Varun Yadav, Sunita Ahuja, Apoorva Mukhija, Pamela Serena, Shreya Kalra, and her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal.

However, fans noticed that finalists Yogesh Rawat and other contestants Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Choudhary and Sufi Motiwala were nowhere to be seen in the clip. Several social media users took to the comments section, asking why the four skipped the success party.

"Where are the main characters?" asked an Instagram user. Another commented, "Akanshha and Yogesh kahaa haii???"

"Where is our Shilpa 😍I’m not interested in any one I saw full reel n couldn’t find her," read another comment.

Meanwhile, other videos from the celebration have also surfaced online. In one clip, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi are seen dancing together, while another shows Shivangi and Harshad Chopda enjoying the celebrations on the dance floor.

Shreya Kalra lifted the trophy

The success party followed the grand finale in which social media influencer Shreya Kalra emerged as the winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. She defeated Shivangi Joshi and Yogesh Rawat in the final round to lift the trophy and win the Rs 1 crore cash prize, while Shivangi finished as the first runner-up.

The finale featured three rounds of competition. Ram Kapoor was eliminated after the opening physical challenge, while Shilpa Shinde exited during the Bluff Master round. Shreya then outperformed Shivangi and Yogesh in the final task to claim the title.

Following her victory, Shreya celebrated with her family and friends during an Instagram Live session, where she dedicated the trophy to everyone who stood by her throughout her journey on the show.

Emotional moments from the celebrations also went viral, showing her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal lifting her onto his shoulders while her mother looked on proudly as the newly crowned winner celebrated her big achievement.