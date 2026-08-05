Lock Upp 2 Winner: Shreya Kalra Lifts Trophy, Takes Home ₹1 Crore Cash Prize

Lock Upp 2 Winner |

After weeks of intense challenges and drama, Lock Upp 2 has finally found its winner. Shreya Kalra emerged victorious in the Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted reality show, taking home the coveted trophy in the grand finale.

Along with the winner's trophy, Shreya also walked away with a whopping Rs 1 crore cash prize. Soon after her victory was announced, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating her win.

The winner was decided through the votes of a 25-member jury comprising media personalities, former contestants, and eliminated inmates. According to a report by Film Window, 18 jury members and five ex-inmates voted in Shreya's favour, giving her a total of 23 votes. Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi reportedly received around 14-15 votes, while Yogesh secured only two votes from the media jury.

As a result, Yogesh finished in third place, leaving Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi to battle it out for the title. In the end, Shreya secured the highest number of votes and was crowned the winner of Lock Upp 2.

Lock Upp 2 Winner & Runner-Ups

Winner-

1st Runner-Up- Shreya Kalra

2nd Runner-Up- Shivangi Joshi

3rd Runner-Up- Yogesh Rawat

4th Runner-Up- Shilpa Shinde