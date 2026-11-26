ScoutOP's PR Team Accused Of 'Buying' Coverage To Avoid Negative Questions During Bigg Boss 20 Media Round, Commercial Deal Chats Surface |

Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP’s PR team has come under scrutiny after content creator Jeevika Singh accused them of allegedly offering a commercial arrangement to media outlets in exchange for favourable coverage during the show's press interaction. Jeevika took to social media to share screenshots of chats that she claimed were sent to her by a source, alleging that Scout’s team was attempting to influence the kind of questions asked about him.

Calling the alleged practice “unfair and unethical”, Jeevika shared the screenshots with the caption, “Bigg Boss 20: Scout’s Team BUYING MEDIA for BB Press conference.” In one of the messages, a person claiming to represent Scout’s PR team allegedly wrote, “We're exploring a potential media collaboration around the interaction and wanted to understand if there's a scope for any commercial association with your publication.”

First #YundDSA exposed bauna now jeevika exposing his bauni team also Bauna ke jesi baune ki team jokers 🤡🤡 #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP https://t.co/LyMjcvQnsL — Aman Singh (@AmanSin06036374) November 25, 2026

The screenshots further appear to show the alleged PR representative discussing a commercial arrangement in connection with keeping questions about Scout favourable. The messages also reportedly mention the possibility of avoiding “sensitive or negative questions” during the interaction.

After some social media users accused her of lying or fabricating the screenshots, Jeevika shared another post, writing, “Some of you think I am lying or I fabricated these screenshots. Lol!” She also identified the person she claimed was behind the messages as Roshni Ankola. Jeevika said she had initially concealed the PR representative’s name but decided to reveal it after alleging that her own phone number had been leaked.

ScoutOP and his PR team have not yet reacted to the allegations.

Scout has repeatedly found himself at the centre of controversy over his equation with fellow contestant Love Gill. From filmmaker Rohit Shetty questioning their closeness to Salman Khan pulling him up over his silence when his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted Love, his conduct inside the house has faced considerable scrutiny. Scout has once again become a talking point after opening up about his friendship with Love in a recent promo. Now, his PR team faces allegations of attempting to secure favourable media coverage ahead of the show's press interaction.