 'Kya Khushkhabri Hai?': Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan Spark Pregnancy Rumours 7 Months After Wedding As They Visit Maternity Clinic In Mumbai
Arbaaz and Shura got married in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2023

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura Khan were spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai on Tuesday night, and as the videos went viral, fans wondered if the two were set to announce a good news soon. Arbaaz and Shura got married in a hush-hush ceremony in December 2023.

A video of the two has now gone viral in which Arbaaz and Shura can be seen stepping out of a maternity clinic in Khar. As soon as the paps caught their sight, they rushed to them.

A photographer even went on to ask, "Kya khushkhabri hai?", but both of them evaded the question and Shura was seen rushing to her car, with Arbaaz following her.

The couple did not respond to the paps' queries but their presence outside a maternity clinic sure did spark pregnancy rumours. "Khan khandaan our bada hone wala hai kya?" a netizen asked, while another wrote, "I think Shura Khan is pregnant."

Arbaaz and Shura got married on December 24, 2023 after dating for over a year. The two exchanged vows in the balcony of sister Arpita Khan's residence in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The two have an age gap of 25 years, but Arbaaz had said in an interview that it does not make any difference to them as they are head over heels in love, and that it was a conscious decision to get married.

"Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate," he had said.

