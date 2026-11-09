'Kya Halat Kar Di Hai Gawaar Logo Ne?': Uorfi Javed Demands Jail For People Bursting Firecrackers As Air Pollution Worsens After Diwali

Instagram

Reality show star and content creator Uorfi Javed has expressed her anger over the sharp deterioration in air quality across several cities following Diwali celebrations, with firecracker bursting contributing to rising pollution levels. Delhi has been particularly badly affected, with the AQI entering the 'severe' category in several areas.

Reacting to the situation, Uorfi slammed those bursting firecrackers and demanded strict action against them.

Uorfi Javed Furious Over Air Pollution

Taking to Instagram story, Uorfi wrote on Monday, November 9, "Everyone bursting crackers should be jailed! Period! Bc Kya halat kar di hai gawaar logo ne?"

Check out Uorfi Javed's post:

Instagram

Air quality Deteriorates In Mumbai and Delhi

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 171 on Monday morning, placing it in the moderate category. While Delhi’s overall AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category, several monitoring stations recorded readings above 400, the threshold for ‘severe’ air quality.

Despite the Supreme Court allowing green firecrackers in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm for two days ahead of Diwali, fireworks continued well past midnight when a complete ban took effect.

Work Front

On the work front, Uorfi was recently made an appearance in the premiere episode of Lock Upp, where she appeared to talk about Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary Splitsvilla love story.

Previously, Uorfi also hosted the reality show Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Nia Sharma, where she served as the Mischief Maker.