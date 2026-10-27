'Low-Level Tactics To Harass Me': Uorfi Javed Alleges Housing Society Harassment, Claims She Is Not Allowed To Shoot Content At Home

Uorfi Javed Calls Out Society Over Restrictions At Home | Instagram

Reality show star Uorfi Javed, who previously claimed that her housing society had introduced a rule restricting guests from entering the premises after 10 PM and sought help from the Mumbai Police, has now alleged further harassment. She claimed that the society has introduced a new rule prohibiting her from shooting content inside her home, arguing that such shoots qualify as commercial because the content is uploaded on social media and contributes to her popularity.

Uorfi Javed Calls Out Society Over Restrictions At Home

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 27, Uorfi claimed that the alleged harassment began after she called the police over a society rule requiring residents to obtain permission through their landlords for guests entering their apartments after 6 PM.

Uorfi Javed Alleges Society Harassment After Police Call

"This hurt their fragile male ego-they told my landlord to kick me out which she didn't so now 4-5 men had to use such low-level tactics to harass me / Kinda proud of myself," she wrote.

Uorfi Javed Says Guests With Cameras Are Being Stopped

Uorfi further alleged that the society members were restricting visitors from entering her home if they suspected them of carrying cameras or shooting equipment.

Claiming that her guests' bags were being checked, she questioned the legality of the restrictions, writing, "Every other person shoots content in their house, how is this rule even legal? What I do in my Own house is my business!"

On the work front, Uorfi was recently seen hosting the reality show Splitsvilla X6 alongside Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra, and Nia Sharma.