Kushi OTT Release: Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Prabhu-Starrer Will Stream On This Date: Details

Much to the excitement of their loyal fandom, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Prabhu took to social media to share the OTT premiere date of their latest theatrical release Kushi.

The movie which was a Pan-Indian release across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages will now be available for streaming on Netflix from October 1st, onwards.

A much-needed hit for both actors, Kushi drew in audiences from across all borders, leaving Vijay and Samantha emotional with the outpour of love. Netflix India's South social media collaterals too, took to posting an official update for fans. Addressing in Telugu, the post read, "‘Andhariki kushi icche subhavaartha. #Kushi is coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi on 1st October. #KushiOnNetflix’"

The OTT release comes for fans exactly a month after the movie was released theatrically. Earlier this month, overwhelmed by the success of Kushi, Vijay donated ₹1 Crore to a 100 families across the Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The actor's previous release Liger was a dismal affair at the box-office. Similarly, for Samantha too, the success of Kushi was important following the failure of Shaakuntalam, which starred her as the lead.

What also worked in Kushi's favour was the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab and the lead pair's easy-going chemistry which left the fans feeling blissful as Telugu cinema hasn't been churning out too many romantic flicks in recent years, except for a few exceptions like Sita Ramam.

Besides Vijay and Samantha, the movie also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Jayaram, Ali, Rohini, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

