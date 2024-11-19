Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May Your Innocent Smile...'

Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon, last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. While she has not denied the news, the subtle hints they share on social media are enough to confirm their romance. Amid this, on Kabir's birthday today, Kriti wished her boyfriend with an unseen photo and a heartfelt message.

Kriti shared a selfie with Kabir on her Instagram story, which seems to be from their romantic getaway, further fueling speculation about their relationship. She wrote, "Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

Kriti and Kabir's photo appears to be from their recent trip to Dubai. A few days back, Bahia had shared several photos on his Instagram from the same location, with the caption, "November In Dubai With My Darling! Swipe to Slide 5 To See My Darling."

The photo dump also received a comment from his ladylove, Kriti.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and her boyfriend Stebin Ben also shared a picture with Kriti and Kabir to wish him.

Kriti made her relationship with 25-year-old Kabir official on Instagram, marking the first time the actress shared a photo of her beau on her social media.

The photos were from Kriti's Diwali celebrations. The Heropanti actress captioned it, "Diwali with Fam & Friends.. Happy Diwali everyone!!!"

The couple gained attention after a viral video from her 34th birthday holiday in Greece showed them dancing together.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman who did his schooling in England and is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of Southall Travel, a UK-based travel agency.

Reportedly, Bahia's family net worth was ₹4,500 crore, as per the Sunday Times Rich List of 2019.