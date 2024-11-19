 Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May Your Innocent Smile...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May Your Innocent Smile...'

Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May Your Innocent Smile...'

Kriti Sanon has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. While she has not denied the news, the subtle hints they share on social media are enough to confirm their romance. On Kabir's birthday today, Kriti shared a selfie with Kabir on her Instagram story, which seems to be from their romantic getaway, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Kriti Sanon, last seen in the Netflix film Do Patti, has remained tight-lipped about her relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. While she has not denied the news, the subtle hints they share on social media are enough to confirm their romance. Amid this, on Kabir's birthday today, Kriti wished her boyfriend with an unseen photo and a heartfelt message.

Kriti shared a selfie with Kabir on her Instagram story, which seems to be from their romantic getaway, further fueling speculation about their relationship. She wrote, "Happiest birthday K! (red heart emoji) May your innocent smile always stay alive!"

Check it out:

Read Also
Kriti Sanon's Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Holds Her Close During Diwali Celebrations, Actress Makes...
article-image

Kriti and Kabir's photo appears to be from their recent trip to Dubai. A few days back, Bahia had shared several photos on his Instagram from the same location, with the caption, "November In Dubai With My Darling! Swipe to Slide 5 To See My Darling." 

FPJ Shorts
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among Netizens (VIDEO)
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shirur Constituency: All About Winners, Losers, Candidates And Vote Share
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy Scenes & Lots Of Fun'
Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT
Kalyan Rural, Maharashtra Election 2024: MNS' Raju Patil Faces Tough Battle With Shinde Sena & Sena UBT

The photo dump also received a comment from his ladylove, Kriti.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon and her boyfriend Stebin Ben also shared a picture with Kriti and Kabir to wish him.

Kriti made her relationship with 25-year-old Kabir official on Instagram, marking the first time the actress shared a photo of her beau on her social media.

The photos were from Kriti's Diwali celebrations. The Heropanti actress captioned it, "Diwali with Fam & Friends.. Happy Diwali everyone!!!"

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Spotted Vaping In New Photos With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Greece Vacation
article-image

The couple gained attention after a viral video from her 34th birthday holiday in Greece showed them dancing together.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

Kabir Bahia is a UK-based businessman who did his schooling in England and is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, the founder of Southall Travel, a UK-based travel agency.

Reportedly, Bahia's family net worth was ₹4,500 crore, as per the Sunday Times Rich List of 2019.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among...

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Cycle Together Amid Severe AQI In Delhi, Sparking Concern Among...

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy...

Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's 'One Of A Kind' Bollywood Series: 'Controlled Chaos, Gutsy...

Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May...

Kriti Sanon Shares Unseen PHOTO With Boyfriend Kabir Bahia From Romantic Vacay On His Birthday: 'May...

Vikrant Massey Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow Days After The Sabarmati Report's Release...

Vikrant Massey Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow Days After The Sabarmati Report's Release...

'Today Is Dedicated To Real MVPs....': Karan Johar Celebrates Men Who Champion Equality On...

'Today Is Dedicated To Real MVPs....': Karan Johar Celebrates Men Who Champion Equality On...