Kriti Sanon Calls Prabhas 'Darling, Sweetheart', Debunks THIS Rumour About Him

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is all set to essay the role of Goddess Sita in Om Raut's retelling of the epic Ramayana in the upcoming magnum opus, 'Adipurush'. She will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, who will play Lord Ram, for the first time, and the actress only has love and praise for her co-star.

On Tuesday, Prabhas and Kriti attended the grand pre-release event for 'Adipurush' in the temple town of Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, and they also unveiled another trailer of the upcoming film.

During the trailer launch, Prabhas and Kriti's camaraderie was evident and fans got a glimpse of the close bond that the two share.

Kriti heaps praise on her 'Raghav' Prabhas

During the event, Kriti was seen gushing about how wonderful Prabhas is and she even stated that she cannot imagine anyone else essay the role of Lord Ram.

Not just that, but she also debunked a speculation about Prabhas that he does not talk a lot. She said that even though he has this impression on people that he is very quiet, he does talk a lot in real life.

"And he is genuinely a darling, he is a sweetheart. He is someone who is very warm, very sweet, very hard working and a big foodie," she quipped.

Kriti went on to say that there is a calmness and purity in Prabhas' eyes and that she cannot imagine anyone else playing Raghav (Lord Ram) on screen.

About Adipurush

Meanwhile, 'Adipurush' is all set to hit the silver screens on June 16, after months of delay.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in January this year, however, the teaser received immense backlash last year due to its unimpressive visual effects. Viewers called the effects caricaturish and went on to accuse the makers of insulting the Hindu epic.

Apart from Prabhas and Kriti, 'Adipurush' stars Sunny Singh as Laxman, Saif Ali Khan as Raavan, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

