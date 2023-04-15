Korean Rapper Lee Youngji stirs up controversy wearing Lord Ganesha Tee on My Alcohol Diary Show

Lee Youngji | Photo File

Controversy surrounds Korean rapper Lee Youngji's latest episode of her show, My Alcohol Diary, as netizens accuse her of cultural insensitivity.

In the episode, she and guest Ahn Yujin from the K-Pop group IVE, made fun of people on TikTok using a picture of US actress and Broadway artist Jennifer Lewis. The duo's actions were deemed to be mocking black culture by many online users.

Her Ganesha Tee further escalated the issue

Adding fuel to the fire, Lee Youngji was also seen wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Lord Ganesha, which has caused offence to BTS fans from India and beyond.

Given that the show is centered around drinking, with non-vegetarian food served, the use of such an important religious figure in this context has been labeled as doubly insensitive and ignorant.

This isn't the first time K-Pop artists have faced criticism for their actions. Many have been called out for using the 'n***a' word, causing uproar within the community.

While Ahn Yujin was excused by some due to being a guest, Lee Youngji has been the subject of heavy criticism from the public.

Check out the tweets criticizing the rapper here:

The issue has gained widespread attention, even being covered by Korean media outlets such as Koreaboo. It remains to be seen whether or not Lee Youngji will address the matter publicly.

Blackpink Lisa had earlier apologized

It's worth noting that in the past, K-Pop stars such as Lisa of Blackpink have apologized for their actions after being called out for cultural appropriation.

In a world where social media can amplify issues at lightning speed, it's imperative that celebrities and influencers remain mindful of their actions and the impact they may have on their audiences