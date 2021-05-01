Konkona Sensharma: Being an ‘outsider’ gives you a certain amount of freedom

Also, you have been part of movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Do you think the ‘independent, modern woman’ presented in our movies today is also becoming kind of a cliché with the focus being increasingly on just one aspect — the sexual freedom of women?

No, I don’t. Unfortunately, when women are making films there are a lot of caveats… it should be about women, it should be about things like this and that, we should not have so many ‘shoulds’. Women should make movies that women want to make! Women are different from one another and so should be their films. If we look at the women who have been in this profession, one would see that they have made movies on a variety of issues, some have focused on gender issues, some on sexual liberation of women, or other social issues, as seen in movies of Mira Nair or my mother, Aparna Sen. There are various kinds of works that are happening. I have made a film where the protagonist is a man! So, I don’t think there is any stereotype that it always has to be about sexuality and even if it is, then what’s the big deal! I mean we should not be telling women to make a film like this or make a film like that. Let them make the films they want to make… we don’t ask men why you are only making action movies or stuff like that. This is what feminism says… don’t restrict, confine, limit women to certain boxes.

So, when are we seeing you back on the director’s chair?

…Only if I am driven to make a film. I have a story that I really want to tell, then only would I direct my next. To be honest, when I made Death in the Gunj, I was quite obsessed with the idea and the characters and the world they inhabit. But it is a lot of work! Also, you need to sort out the finances and things like that. And I am primarily an actor and I am rather busy with acting assignments. So, only if I get so inspired or driven or obsessed with a certain idea that I feel the need to make it, only then I’ll direct. I don’t have any burning need or desire to keep directing.