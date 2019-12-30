Konkona Sen wants people to never watch her films again - here's why

Several Twitter users opposed actors protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and rallied to demand a boycott of his upcoming movie Toofan. IAS Officer Sanjay Dixit even took to Twitter and tweeted a list of actors who protested in the anti-CAA protest and urged everyone to boycott watching their movies. As Twitteratis tweeted a list of actors and said that never going to watch their movies, actress Konkana Sen Sharma replied to a twitter user saying, " Please add me to the list."
The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act.
The Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak.
After Farhan Akhtar participated in the anti-CAA protests at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, some Twitter users opposed him and rallied to demand a boycott of his upcoming movie Toofan.
IAS officer Sanjay Dixit has tweeted the names of Hindi film celebrities who either participated or supported the protests. He urged people to boycott their movies.
Siddharth Malhotra, Huma Qureshi, Parineeti Chopra, Rajkumar Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Sonakshi Sinha, Swara Bhaskar, Sandhya Mridul, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Singh, Lisa Ray, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sayani Gupta and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub are the names on his list.
Twitter had a mixed reaction to his tweet. "Will not forget these names at all, & now going to watch only Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Kangana Ranaut movies," wrote one user. While another user gave it the most senseless tweet of the year award.
