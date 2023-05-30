Kollywood actor Sarath Kumar claims to reveal ‘secret to live 150 years'

Popular Kollywood actor and Samathuva Makkal Katchi (SMK) chief, Sarath Kumar, has set tongues wagging with his recent remarks during the 7th open meeting of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi held in Palanganath, Madurai.

The actor, who is currently 69 years old, boldly declared that despite his age, he possesses the youthful looks of a 25-year-old. What's more? He made the audacious claim of knowing the secret to living a staggering 150 years.

However, there's a catch - Sarath Kumar vows to unveil this secret only if he emerges victorious in the upcoming 2026 elections and secures the position of chief minister.

Sarath Kumar’s shocking statement sparks frenzy on the internet

Sarath Kumar's remarks have sent shockwaves across the internet, triggering a deluge of memes and discussions on social media platforms.

Netizens are caught up in a frenzy, simultaneously amused and intrigued by the actor's bold assertions. While some users find his claims amusing, others take them with a pinch of salt, unable to resist the temptation of sharing humorous memes that have flooded their timelines.

Manu asked the actor to stop making rubbish claims as it doesn’t suit him being a celebrity.

Stay off alcohol, Sarath Kumar advices

Delving deeper into his statements, Sarath Kumar also expressed his concern over alcohol destructing people’s minds and bodies causing them mental anxiety.

He pointed out the statistics stating that India will have largest population of teens by 2025, It is alleged that youth power is controlled by foreign drug smugglers in the country. Sarath advised government to ban the intake of alcohol in the country.

