RIP Sarath Babu: PM Narendra Modi, Rajinikanth, Jr. NTR, Nani, Prakash Raj and others mourn grave demise

On Monday afternoon, following a prolonged battle with multiple organ issues, veteran and popular Telugu-Tamil actor Sarath Babu, left for heavenly abode, at the age of 71, leaving her peers across both industries, heartbroken and shocked.

Expressing his condolences on Twitter, honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi took to Twitter to grieve this irreparable loss. The PM wrote, "Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Veteran actor Rajinikanth shared a tweet expressing sadness in Tamil. When translated, it reads, "Today I lost my close friend and wonderful man Sarathbabu. It is an irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jr. NTR also shared deep regret and extended condolences to the late actor's family. The 'Devara actor wrote, "Sad to hear about the passing of veteran actor Sarath Babu garu. His contributions to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Dasara' actor Nani expressed that he will miss 'Sarath garu's voice, presence and warmth'. He wrote, "Sarath babu Gaaru’s voice, presence and warmth in his performances will always be cherished. Thank you sir 🙏🏼"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Actor politician Prakash Raj also expressed his condolences. He shared, Wonderful to have met this ever smiling soul.. will cherish his warmth and encouragement throughout my career.. thank you dearest #SarathBabu for everything . RIP 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Babu's co-star and actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar was rendered speechless by this loss. The veteran actress shared, "No words, just deep sadness #SarathBabu , rest in peace".kidneys, lungs, liver

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Young actor Sai Dharam Tej also took to Twitter to express his condolences. He shared, "Saddened about the passing away of Versatile Actor Sarath Babu Garu. You'll be cherished forever with your work and immemorable contributions to the world of cinema. May his soul rest in peace 🙏 Deepest condolences to family, friends and dear."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

WHO WAS SARATH BABU?

Sathyam Babu Dixithulu, better known by his stage name Sarath Babu, acted in over 200 films across all four South Indian languages, but predominantly in Telugu and Tamil. Extremely loved by his colleagues and the audiences, the veteran actor was being treated for multiple organ issues due to a disease named sepsis, that had affected vital organs in his body including kidneys, lungs and liver. He was undergoing treatment for the same at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

He was last seen in the Tamil film 'Vasantha Mullai' starring Bobby Simha, Kashmira Pardeshi and Arya. His posthumous last release though is the Telugu film 'Malli Pelli', which releases in cinemas on May 26, 2023