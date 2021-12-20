Koffee Shots With Karan: 'Atrangi Re' actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush get candid on the Koffee couch; watch promo

After creating a huge noise for the upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will soon be seen spilling some beans on the famous Koffee couch with filmmaker Karan Johar.

In a special Koffee Shots With Karan episode, the actors were spotted in their most atrangi element!

Revealing some fun behind-the-scenes moments from 'Atrangi Re' shoot, Sara and Dhanush were seen fighting it out for the coveted Koffee Hamper too! Today, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a teaser of the special episode.

Slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar, Atrangi Re will be out on December 24.

Loading View on Instagram

Speaking about the episode, Karan Johar said, “This is my most atrangi episode on Koffee Shots With Karan yet! It was great to be back on the Koffee couch once again and it was even more special that it was with Sara and Dhanush, especially given that it was Dhanush’s debut on the show! What made it really atrangi was the chemistry between Sara and Dhanush. They’re both poles apart and make an atrangi duo together! This only added to the fun we had during the shoot! I’m eager to watch how this chemistry has translated onscreen. The trailer of Atrangi Re looks full of life and magic and has brought out the best of small town India. Then again, nobody knows how to bring alive the heart of India like Aanand L Rai does! The soulful and atrangi tracks by the living legend A R Rahman are already topping charts and I’m really looking forward to watch the film with my family on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Advertisement

The episode will premiere on December 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, the makers of 'Atrangi Re' launched yet another catchy number from the album. 'Little Little', the only song featuring all the three 'Atrangi Re' stars, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara, is the album’s most special song for more reasons than one! The song has been sung by none other than Dhanush himself. Joined by Hiral Viradia on the vocals, the song sees Dhanush in a never-seen-before groovy avatar.

While Dhanush shows us some fun dance moves in 'Little Little', the song will also witness an epic dance-off between Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Composed by the musical genius A. R. Rahman, the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 04:37 PM IST