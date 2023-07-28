KKK 13: Arjit Taneja & Dino James Use Daisy Shah's Race 3 Dialogue To Slam Her Claims Of Quarrel

Daisy Shah, the name that has been buzzing in the media ever since her appearance on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, is making headlines once again.

This time, it's not just about her adventurous journey on the reality show but her recent explosive interview that has everyone talking.

During a candid interaction with a reputed media outlet, Daisy Shah opened up about her experiences on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and what caught everyone's attention was her revelation about the tiff with co-star Arjit Taneja.

DAISY TALKED ABOUT AN INCIDENT FROM THE SHOW

She recounted a particular incident during the shooting, where the reality team was rushing her for a shot, and Daisy took a stand, demanding the right position before executing the stunt. A clash of opinions between Daisy and Arjit led to some heated words exchanged, but it seems they eventually resolved their differences.

However, the story doesn't end there. Daisy's interview caught the attention of two other co-stars, Dino James and Arjit Taneja. In response to her statements, the duo posted a quirky video, slamming Daisy Shah.

AFTER ARCHANA GAUTAM, ARJIT & DINO SLAM DAISY SHAH

Arjit addressed the allegations against him and Dino, clarifying that he never had any beef with anyone on the show and had not engaged in any unfair practices. Dino, with his signature humour, added a touch of satire by mentioning a 'kauwa' whispering in his ear.

The video seemed like a light-hearted way for Arjit and Dino to express their perspective, emphasizing that everyone is entitled to their own opinions and there's no need to take things too seriously.

However, this interview and subsequent video have not gone unnoticed by another co-star, Archana Gautam. She had previously warned Daisy against making any statements against her, hinting at some undisclosed truths that could be unveiled if pushed.

With Daisy and Dino referencing her famous dialogue from ‘Race 3’ in their video, it leaves fans curious about how Archana will respond to this apparent dig.

