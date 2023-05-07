Exclusive: Daisy Shah on making her TV debut in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: I am looking forward to facing my fears

Daisy Shah | Pic: Instagram/shahdaisy

Daisy Shah is all set to make her TV debut with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 (KKK). Filming for the Rohit Shetty hosted reality show will commence soon. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive tête-à-tête. Excerpts:

How happy are you that you are participating in KKK?

I am really happy. I think it was last year in one of my interviews where I had mentioned that I wish to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The TV channel got on to it and felt chalo Daisy ko approach karte hai. It was a long process when we finally locked it up. Nonetheless, I am looking forward to facing my fears now.

What fears do you have?

Thankfully, I don't have basic fears like those of heights or water. I am a cleanliness freak and an organised creep so in that way, creeping crawling is my biggest fear.

You are looking as fit as a fiddle so you will give tough competition to one and all? Competing or winning, what would you prefer?

Competition is the main part here. Everyone needs to have a winners attitude. As I am facing my fears, I am in competition with myself where I will try to push myself as much as I can. I will try and give it my best.

You will have to wake up early and keep up with Rohit Shetty who is a hard task master. Your comments?

Luckily, I have known Rohit sir for a really long time. In fact, I worked with him as an assistant choreographer. It’s been over a decade since I’ve met him. So this time it will be refreshing the memories of the past. I am not scared about the fact that Rohit sir hai wahan par. I am acquainted with his temperament generally.

Go on…

He is a fun loving guy and I have also seen a few episodes of KKK where he has actually stood there and mentored and helped the contestants. He has also helped the contestants in framing their strategies if they feel they are unable to sort it out. I think he is one of the finest people to get on board as the host because he is the dare devil himself when it comes to flying cars, etc. There can be no other substitute for Rohit sir.

So you are confident that nobody can replace Rohit Shetty as the host?

Yes, I totally agree and I am confident of the fact that nobody can replace Rohit Sir as the host. And he has that aura and the charm as well.

Would you elaborate about both your projects?

The film is called Mystery of Tattoo. It’s a murder mystery, which we shot in London. The film is undergoing post-production and its VFX has already been completed in London itself. They have also completed the dubbing of the entire cast. I have done a short film also called The Elephant In The Room. I think it is going to turn into a series format. They are in talks hence there’s a little bit of delay.

What is The Elephant In The Room all about?

When it comes to talking about elephants, The Elephant Whisperers has gone to the Oscars and I hope it comes in my favour. Our film is actually based on Ganpati bappa hence it’s called, The Elephant In The Room. We will be showcasing the celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival also. I am the protagonist and I cannot reveal much.

Are you a believer of bappa?

I am a believer of energy in the universe. It doesn’t have a form or a face. I believe in an omnipresent God.