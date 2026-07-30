Kirti Kulhari Loses ₹2.43 Lakh In Cyber Fraud, FIR Registered By Mumbai Police Against Unknown Accused

Actress-producer Kirti Kulhari has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to cyber fraud in Mumbai after allegedly losing Rs 2,43,852 through a series of unauthorised credit card transactions. The actress has filed a complaint with the Amboli Police, following which an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons.

According to an IANS report, the incident took place while Kirti Kulhari was at the Cinepolis theatre near Fun Republic Mall in Andheri West. She reportedly received an alert informing her of a transaction worth USD 2,525 made on Aeromexico Airlines using her bank credit card.

Realising the payment was suspicious, Kirti contacted her bank's toll-free customer care number. Bank officials later informed her that four major unauthorised transactions had been carried out using her credit card. As a precaution, the card was blocked to prevent any further misuse.

As mentioned in the FIR, Kirti, who lives in Versova and earns her livelihood through acting and film production, told the police that she had never shared her credit card password with anyone.

Investigators suspect that her mobile phone and credit card details may have been compromised through malware or spyware. Considering the nature of the fraud, the Amboli Police have registered a case against unknown accused. The Cyber Cell is now reportedly tracing the suspects by analysing bank reference numbers and digital evidence.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kirti recently celebrated an important career milestone. The actress announced that she has wrapped up filming for her first feature film as a producer.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Kirti opened up on the journey behind the project and said that life has taught her there is a "right time for everything."

Kirti is best known for projects like Pink, Mission Mangal, Four More Shots Please!, Bard Of Blood, Human, Blackmail, Indu Sarkar, Shaitaan, Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and more.