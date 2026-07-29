Pune: Two Booked As ₹1.53 Crore In Suspected Cyber Fraud Routed Through Bank Accounts In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representative Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Days after warning residents against allowing cybercriminals to use their bank accounts as "mule accounts", the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered two fresh cases in which more than Rs 1.53 crore in suspected cyber fraud transactions were routed through bank accounts in Nigdi and Chakan.

Police said the cases highlight how fraudsters continue to recruit people to open or hand over bank accounts for transferring money obtained through online scams.

In the first case, Nigdi Police registered an FIR against Vedant Anil Kudale (20), a resident of Akurdi, after suspicious transactions worth Rs 30.02 lakh were traced to his Bank of Maharashtra account. The transactions allegedly took place between February 14 and February 17, 2026.

The complaint was lodged by Police Constable Sumit More. During the investigation, police found that at least two cyber fraud victims from different parts of the country had lost a combined Rs 2.26 lakh, with the money allegedly routed through the accused's account. Police suspect Kudale operated the account with the help of accomplices. Further investigation is underway.

In the second case, Chakan North Police booked Kishan Manoj Rajbhar, a resident of Sadguru Nagar in Nanekarwadi, for allegedly providing his Bank of Maharashtra account to a cybercrime syndicate.

According to the police, fraudulent transactions worth Rs 1.23 crore were carried out through the account between October 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026. Investigators said seven cyber fraud victims from across the country were cheated of a total of Rs 1,23,73,561, with the stolen money allegedly transferred through the account.

The complaint in this case was filed by Police Constable Umesh Kamble. Police said Rajbhar allegedly allowed cybercriminals to use his account to receive and move defrauded funds. The Chakan North Police are investigating the case.

The cases come shortly after the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police intensified their crackdown on mule bank accounts, warning that people who rent out or share their accounts with cybercriminals can face criminal prosecution, even if they claim they were unaware of the fraud.

Police have urged citizens not to share their bank accounts, ATM cards, internet banking credentials or OTPs with anyone and to report cyber fraud immediately through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.