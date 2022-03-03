Kichcha Sudeepa completes dubbing for 'Vikrant Rona' in English

Kichcha Sudeepa’s 3D Action adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’ is certainly one of the most highly anticipated films releasing this year.

Ever since the makers have launched the first glimpse of the movie, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience.

Setting a new benchmark in the Indian film industry, Kichcha has become the first Kannada actor to dub for a full-fledged movie in English.

The makers shared an exciting video of Sudeepa getting into the garb of the lead protagonist Vikrant Rona, as he began dubbing for the film. The superstar can be seen dubbing for the film in English. Towards the end, he says, “The real game begins now”.

The clip also shows the first visuals of Vikrant Rona’s aesthetically designed cabin as Kichcha Sudeep plays the role of an inspector.

Post their successful innings with the action drama ‘Pehlwaan’, Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan-India film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

Releasing in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi all over, the makers had launched the first glimpse of the visual spectacle that opens with the voiceover of a kid narrating what seems like a bedtime story. And soon, the viewers were transported to the dark world of Phantom – in Kichcha’s style!

Going by the Glimpse, ‘Vikrant Rona’ seems like a big screen extravaganza. The film will also be released in the 3D format, making the theatrical release inevitable.

‘Vikrant Rona’ is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 02:39 PM IST