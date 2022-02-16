Fans now have an opportunity to attend the trailer launch of Kichcha Sudeepa starrer 'Vikrant Rona', here's how!

Kichcha Sudeepa starrer 3D fantasy action-adventure ‘Vikrant Rona’ will bring a whole new world of an action thriller. The teaser of the film has already given a hint to the audience about the thrill they are going to experience. To heat up the experience makers have come up with a creative idea for the audience who will come to the theaters.

Makers of ‘Vikrant Rona’ are very excited to bring the magical world of 3D fantasy with their film. The teaser has already created hype in the atmosphere for the film. Recently the makers came up with an interesting idea to bring the reel 3D fantasy to the real world.

The audience coming to theaters can get them clicked on an installation in 'Vikrant Rona'-style photographing booth outside the theater. The audience can send the clicked photos to the makers tagging them in the same and lucky winners will stand a chance to attend the trailer launch.

The installation is available in PVR, Oberoi Mall in Mumbai as of now and soon will be available in the theatres near you.

‘Vikrant Rona’ starring Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok, is presented by Zee studios, produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, co-produced by Alankar Pandian and is directed by Anup Bhandari.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:33 PM IST