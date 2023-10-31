Kiara Advani Enjoys 'Feast Day' Ahead Of Her First Karwa Chauth In Delhi

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani jetted off to Delhi to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Sidharth Malhotra and her in-laws. Just a day before the festival, Kiara gave a glimpse of her 'feast day'. Taking to her official Instagram account, Kiara shared a short video in which she is enjoying pancakes.

The video shows honey being poured on the scrumptious pancakes. A cup of cream is also seen on the table. Along with the video, Kiara wrote, "Feast Day" and added a heart-eyed emoticon.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 and this will be the first time that the Kabir Singh actress will fast for her husband on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

On Sunday, the Shershaah couple made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport. Soon after their pictures and videos surfaced online, it was reported that they are heading to Sidharth's home in the national capital.

Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The duo tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He is also all set to make his OTT debut with Indian Police Force, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The web series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has Game Changer in her pipeline with Ram Charan.

