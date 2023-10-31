 Kiara Advani Enjoys 'Feast Day' Ahead Of Her First Karwa Chauth In Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKiara Advani Enjoys 'Feast Day' Ahead Of Her First Karwa Chauth In Delhi

Kiara Advani Enjoys 'Feast Day' Ahead Of Her First Karwa Chauth In Delhi

Kiara Advani shared a short video in which she is enjoying pancakes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani jetted off to Delhi to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Sidharth Malhotra and her in-laws. Just a day before the festival, Kiara gave a glimpse of her 'feast day'. Taking to her official Instagram account, Kiara shared a short video in which she is enjoying pancakes.

The video shows honey being poured on the scrumptious pancakes. A cup of cream is also seen on the table. Along with the video, Kiara wrote, "Feast Day" and added a heart-eyed emoticon.

Check out Kiara's post here:

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 and this will be the first time that the Kabir Singh actress will fast for her husband on the occasion of Karwa Chauth.

On Sunday, the Shershaah couple made a stylish appearance at Mumbai airport. Soon after their pictures and videos surfaced online, it was reported that they are heading to Sidharth's home in the national capital.

Read Also
Celebs Who Will Celebrate First Karwa Chauth This Year: Parineeti Chopra To Kiara Advani
article-image

Sidharth and Kiara are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The duo tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He is also all set to make his OTT debut with Indian Police Force, which is directed by Rohit Shetty. The web series also stars Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles.

Kiara, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She has Game Changer in her pipeline with Ram Charan. 

Read Also
Kiara Advani Or Esha Deol? Shershaah Actress' New Bangs Look Is Giving Netizens A Hard Time Guessing...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepika Padukone Stuns In Grey, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Arrive At Jio World Plaza Launch In...

Deepika Padukone Stuns In Grey, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza Arrive At Jio World Plaza Launch In...

PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Halloween Party With Saif Ali Khan, Don't Miss Taimur's...

PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse Of Her Halloween Party With Saif Ali Khan, Don't Miss Taimur's...

Dhanush Roped In To Play Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja In His Biopic, To Release In 2025

Dhanush Roped In To Play Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja In His Biopic, To Release In 2025

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Twin In Yellow At Haldi Ceremony; FIRST Photos Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding...

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Twin In Yellow At Haldi Ceremony; FIRST Photos Go Viral Ahead Of Wedding...

Shah Rukh Khan To Host Grand Birthday Bash In Mumbai; Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone...

Shah Rukh Khan To Host Grand Birthday Bash In Mumbai; Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone...