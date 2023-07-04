Khushi Kapoor Stuns In Blue & Pink Bikini Set Flaunting Her Washboard Abs; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor has once again captivated her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

In a recent carousel post shared on Instagram, she showcased a delightful combination of chic ensembles, a beaming smile, an adorable puppy, and a few mirror selfies. However, it was her stunning display of washboard abs that truly stole the spotlight.

JANHVI KAPOOR SHOWS OFF HER CURVES IN BLUE BIKINI

One particular photo from the series featured the young debutant in a blue and pink bikini set, elevating the temperature outside by a few degrees. Khushi effortlessly rocked a blue string bikini top paired with pink bikini bottoms, creating a striking contrast that exuded the essence of summer.

Opting for a no-makeup makeup look, she embraced her natural beauty, allowing it to shine through effortlessly. Completing her beach-ready outfit, she adorned herself with a sleek chain, adding a touch of elegance to her perfect beach OOTD.

Check out the photos posted by the actress here:

Captioning the picture with a white heart emoji, Khushi received an outpouring of love and adoration from her fans and followers, who showered her post with an abundance of red heart emojis.

ABOUT HER FILM DEBUT

While Khushi continues to make waves with her bold looks, she is also preparing for her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, 'The Archies'.

Set in the 1960s, this musical drama brings beloved characters from Archie Comics to life, with Indian actors taking on the roles. The film promises an enthralling experience filled with youthful energy, rebellion, friendships, and first loves.

Alongside Khushi Kapoor, the movie features other talented stars such as Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Fans eagerly await the release of "The Archies" in 2023, eager to witness Khushi's impressive acting skills on the big screen.