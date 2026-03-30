Khushbu Sundar Flags Fake X Account Of Husband Sundar C After His Political Entry: 'He Is Not On Social Media'

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar recently alerted fans about a fake social media account impersonating her husband, filmmaker and actor Sundar C, on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Her warning came just days after Sundar C’s formal entry into politics.

The issue surfaced after Nainar Nagendran, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit, tagged an unverified account in a post while referring to Sundar C. This prompted Khushbu to step in and clarify that the account was not authentic.

Sharing the tagged post on her own X handle, Khushbu stated that her husband currently does not have any official presence on social media and urged people to avoid engaging with the impersonating account.

She wrote, "This is a fake account of Director Sundar C. He is not on any social media platform as on date. Please do not follow or interact with this or any similar account," adding that a verified account with a blue tick will be created for him in the near future.

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Her statement comes shortly after Sundar C announced his entry into politics. After spending nearly three decades in the film industry, the filmmaker-actor is now stepping into electoral politics.

Sundar C has been named as a candidate for the Madurai Central constituency in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections 2026. He will contest on behalf of Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Under the alliance arrangement, Sundar C will contest using the AIADMK’s well-known two-leaves symbol. Recently, PNK chief AC Shanmugam and Sundar C also met Nainar Nagendran to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections. Nagendran extended his best wishes to the candidate and the party ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, Sundar C continues to remain active in cinema as well. He was last seen in the 2025 film Gangers and is currently working on Purushan, an upcoming project starring Vishal. The film marks another collaboration between the two after Aambala and Madha Gaja Raja.

In addition, Sundar C is set to reunite with filmmaker Dhorai VZ for an untitled horror-thriller. The project will be their third collaboration following Iruttu (2019) and Thalainagaram 2 (2023).