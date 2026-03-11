Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Krishnan's Affair Rumours: 'Why Are People Making It A Big Deal?

Khushbu Sundar On Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan | Photo Via X

Actors Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan sparked controversy after they were photographed at the wedding reception of producer Kalpathi S. Suresh's son in Chennai amid affair rumours, marking their joint appearance after Vijay's wife of 26 years, Sangeetha Sornalingam, reportedly filed for divorce, alleging his extramarital affair with an actress.

Khushbu Sundar Reacts To Vijay & Trisha Affair Rumours

Amid the rumours, actor-politician Khushbu Sundar reacted to Vijay and Trisha's alleged affair, questioning why people are making it a 'big deal'. During an interview with IANS, Khushbu was asked about Vijay and Trisha's public outing, to which, she said, "I don't understand what people have to do with this incident. It is their personal life. If their personal life affects people, we can talk about it."

She added, "Their personal life has nothing to do with people. Why are people making it a big deal? They will see their own life. People are not affected in any way."

While Vijay has indirectly addressed his divorce row and cheating allegations, Trisha has yet to make a statement on the affair rumours.

Thalapathy Vijay On Divorce & Cheating Allegations

Vijay addressed concerns about the 'recent problems surrounding him' at his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s Women’s Day event in Chennai, saying he has clarified the situation and urged his fans not to worry.

He said, "Please don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems. Please don’t carry that burden for me. Instead, let’s focus on the welfare of people."

Thalapathy Vijay:



Vijay and Sangeetha got married in August 1999 and have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.