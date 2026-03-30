Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: CM Stalin Files Nomination, Eyes Fourth Straight Win; Actor Vijay Makes Electoral Debut | VIDEO

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai, expressing confidence of securing a fourth consecutive victory from the seat.

Confident Of ‘Big Win’

After filing his nomination papers, Stalin said he was witnessing stronger support compared to previous elections and predicted a resounding mandate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Our victory will be very bright. Compared to the last three times, this time I’m witnessing huge support,” he said, asserting that the alliance was poised for a decisive win.

Strong Track Record In Kolathur

Stalin has represented the Kolathur constituency since 2011, winning successive Assembly elections in 2011, 2016, and 2021. The seat has remained a stronghold for the DMK leader over the past decade.

Roadshow And Outreach

Soon after filing his nomination, Stalin held a brief roadshow in the constituency, greeting supporters and seeking public backing. He also released a book highlighting his developmental works and achievements in Kolathur.

Political Messaging: ‘TN vs Delhi’

In a sharp political pitch, Stalin framed the election as a broader ideological battle, stating that Tamil Nadu was “fighting against Delhi,” while emphasising the unity of the opposition alliance.

Vijay Enters Electoral Arena

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his electoral debut. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has fielded him from two urban constituencies Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East adding a new dimension to the electoral contest.