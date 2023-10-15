Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Singer Dino James Wins The Show, Beats Arjit Taneja & Aishwarya Sharma

Singer and rapper Dino James won the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up, respectively, giving the winner a tough fight.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the grand finale of the stunt-based reality show took place on October 14 and Dino was announced as the winner. The finale episode took the entertainment quotient of television to its zenith with adrenaline-inducing stunts, glamour, games, performances as well as hilarious moments.

By the end of the show, Dino performed a total number of 16 stunts and won nine of them. He established himself as a formidable competitor at the outset of the season. Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino also entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps. His bond with co-contestants Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja inspired friendship goals.

Opening up about his victory, Dino said, "Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came into my life as a blessing and I’m grateful to have had such an amazing time on this iconic show. I value the appreciation I got from Rohit sir and the opportunity to be bigger than my fears. I never imagined I had the capacity to become this evolved version of myself. The friendships I formed on this show were totally unexpected but precious. I dedicate my victory to my fans, who have been super supportive, and I’m touched that their love has come my way in abundance."

Talking about the 13th season and Dino's victory, Rohit Shetty said, "Each year, we harness our creative energies in crafting unprecedented and innovative challenges for our contestants and spiking up the fear factor of the show. In this edition, every participant showed courage in the most unexpected moments. Congratulations to Dino James for not only winning the trophy but also for winning viewers' hearts. I believe he is the most genuine and fearless contestant we've had this season. This edition would not have been a success without our base of ardent fans and viewers. I thank them for their constant love and support."

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 kicked off with the host bestowing hilarious tags upon the daredevils. Those who participated in this season were Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Soundous Moufakir, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Aishwarya Sharma, Shiv Thakare, Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa M. Banerji and others.

