Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Fame Soundous Moufakir Reveals Her Biggest Fear: 'Feels Like You Are Dying'

Soundous Moufakir, who shot to fame with her stint on the reality shows MTV Roadies X9 season 18 and Splitsvilla X4, is currently seen facing her fears in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and she has emerged to be one of the toughest contenders in it.



In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Soundous speaks at length about her journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, her biggest fears, comparison with actress Nora Fatehi, and more.



Soundous shares that though participating in KKK 13 has not helped her to overcome her fears completely, she is definitely braver than before. "My journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi was like a complete graph. It just kept going up in terms of learning stuff both personally and professionally. I was ready for the show both physically and mentally, but the format is such that you always get unexpected stunts thrown at you. But it's a journey I can never forget in my life," she states.





She reveals that her biggest fear is that of current and that performing those stunts was the most traumatising experience of her life. "I am so scared of currents and heights and unfortunately, I had back to back height-related stunts. They were extremely draining, because when you do something you are scared of, you are unable to give it your 100 per cent," she explains.



She adds, "No matter how many current-related stunts I did, it always felt like I was doing it for the first time. It just shakes your whole body and brain, and for a second, you feel like you are dying."



Soundous has emerged to be the face of reality shows as KKK 13 was her third one on the list. When asked if it's a conscious choice to stick to reality shows, she avers, "Getting an exposure in this industry is my priority right now. It is not easy to create a connection with the Indian audience while having a language barrier, so the best way to do it is with the help of reality shows."





Despite not foraying into mainstream cinema yet, Soundous is already a popular name on social media, and netizens are often seen drawing comparisons between her and actress Nora Fatehi. Addressing the same, she says, "Nora and I have a lot in common. Both of us are Moroccan, both of us are Muslim, both of us are outsiders and we are fond of Bollywood. But she is a senior. She is a role model to me. It took her 10 years to reach where she is right now, and I'm still at the beginning of my journey. Her journey is really inspiring, and she is someone I look up to."



On a parting note, Soundous gushes that she is finally getting the exposure in showbiz that she had wished for a year ago. "Now is the time to not get tired and make the right choices, because each choice that I will make now will pave the way for the next opportunity and will ultimately lead me to success," she concludes.