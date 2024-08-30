 Kerala Filmmaker Vineeth, 4 Others Booked For Tying Transgender Woman & Gangraping Her In Chittoor
The report stated that the victim approached the police on August 13 to lodge a complaint but the cops were initially hesitant to file the case

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image

Amid the rising number of sexual assault cases against Malayalam actors and filmmakers, a transgender woman has lodged a complaint against filmmaker Vineeth and four others, alleging that they tied her up and gangraped her in Chittoor, Kerala.

As per a report in Onmanorama, the incident happened on April 12 when Vineeth invited the victim to a flat near Chittoor Ferry under the pretext of explaining a scene from his film to her. The complainant works as a makeup artist in the Malayalam film industry.

However, as soon as she reached their, Vineeth, under the pretence of explaining the scene to her, tied her to a tree and raped her.

The official complaint mentioned that Vineeth also asked his four friends to rape her, before letting her go.

The report stated that the victim approached the police on August 13 to lodge a complaint but the cops were initially hesitant to file the case.

article-image

The four others have been identified as Santhosh Varkey, Alin Jose Perera, Bright, and Abhilash. While Santhosh is a well-known social medial content creator down south, Alin too is widely known for his movie reviews and Mollywood commentary online.

The accused named in the case are yet to issue an official statement.

article-image

Meanwhile, as several actresses accused Malayalam actors and filmmakers of sexual assault at workplace, superstar Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, August 27, along with all the members of the executive committee.

A new committee will also be formed within two months and a stringent investigation has been ordered to verify the findings of the Hema report.

