Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Who Is 'World's Smallest Doctor' Ganesh Baraiah? From ₹5 Lakh Circus Offer To Winning Hearts On Amitabh Bachchan's Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Who Is 'World's Smallest Doctor' Ganesh Baraiah? From Rs 5 Lakh Circus Offer To Winning Hearts On Amitabh Bachchan's Show |

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 welcomed the "World's Smallest Doctor" Ganesh Baraiah to the hot seat. Hailing from Gorkhi village in Gujarat, Ganesh won hearts in the latest episode not only with his gameplay but also with his inspiring and emotional life story. However, his KBC journey came to an end after he failed to answer the Rs 3 lakh question correctly, taking home Rs 25,000.

KBC 18: Who Is 'World's Smallest Doctor' Ganesh Baraiah?

Ganesh Baraiah hails from Gorkhi village in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, and stands at 3 feet 4 inches tall. According to The Better India, Ganesh was diagnosed with dwarfism and also has a locomotor disability affecting 72% of his body. Despite these challenges, he scored an impressive 87% in Class 12 and secured an All India Rank of 233 in the NEET examination. However, he was initially denied admission to an MBBS course because of his disabilities.

Ganesh's school principal, Dalpat Katariya, stood by him and helped him challenge the decision in court. The court eventually ruled in Ganesh's favour, citing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. This paved the way for him to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. Today, Ganesh works in the paediatrics department of a hospital in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and is widely known as the "World's Smallest Doctor."

Meet Ganesh Baraiya, a doctor who has embarked on his internship journey at Bhavnagar Medical College, defying odds and inspiring all those around him.



But what’s so unique about him?



Standing at just 3 feet tall and weighing a mere 18 kg, Baraiya's determination is… pic.twitter.com/vcUdoqehWK — The Better India (@thebetterindia) August 13, 2026

Ganesh Baraiah Reveals Circus Offered His Father Rs 5 Lakh

During his appearance on KBC 18, Ganesh recalled an emotional incident from his childhood. He revealed that when he was in primary school, a group of people associated with a circus visited his home and offered his father Rs 5 lakh in exchange for taking Ganesh with them. Recalling his father's decision, Ganesh said, "Mere pita ne paise ke bajay padhayi ko chuna."

In the latest episode of KBC 18, Ganesh Baraiah won the Fastest Finger First challenge and made his way to the hot seat. He continued to answer the questions correctly until he reached the Rs 3 lakh question, where he had already exhausted his lifeline.

Ganesh was shown pictures of the Red Fort, Taj Mahal, Meenakshi Temple and Charminar and was asked which of the monuments is located in the north of Gujarat. Unable to answer correctly, he saw his winnings drop to Rs 25,000.