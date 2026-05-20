Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Pens Cryptic Note Amid Hospitalisation Reports: 'Parrots Begin To Chatter...'

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to hospitalisation rumours |

Reports about veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital sparked concern among fans on Tuesday after journalist Vickey Lalwani shared the news on his Instagram handle. However, the megastar appears to be doing well, as he shared a cryptic yet poetic note on social media, indirectly dismissing the chatter surrounding his health. Sources close to the actor have also stated that he is "absolutely fine."

Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Hospitalisation Rumours

Without directly addressing the rumours, Amitabh posted a thought-provoking message on his blog that many interpreted as a response to speculation and gossip circulating online. He wrote in Hindi that reads, "Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen (When the eagle falls silent, the parrots begin to chatter)."

Check it out:

He signed off the post by writing, "Love, Prayers and more."

Amitabh Bachchan 'Absolutely Fine'

According to ETimes, Amitabh, who had visited Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, had a regular monthly check-up and returned home afterwards.

The source added, “The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine, and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home."

Another source close to the Bachchans said, “This news is absolutely false."

The 83-year-old actor continues to remain active professionally and on social media, regularly interacting with fans through his blog posts and updates.

Work Front

Amitabh is gearing up for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.

Next, he also has the courtroom drama Section 84 lined up. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. Although filming has been completed, the makers are yet to announce the release date.