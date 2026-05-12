Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Work Is Causing Him Sleepless Nights, Shares His Peaceful Nighttime Ritual

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan once again gave fans a glimpse into his personal life through his late-night blog entries. The megastar recently opened up about dealing with sleepless nights caused by his hectic work commitments and shared the soothing ritual that helps him relax during those quiet hours.

Known for regularly penning thoughtful reflections online, Amitabh revealed that despite medical advice recommending proper rest, work often takes priority in his routine. In his latest blog post, shared in the early hours of Tuesday morning (May 12), the actor spoke about staying awake through the night and finding comfort in music.

He wrote, “No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why because, work is more important than sleep... medical says it’s not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... so what does one do? As I work, I am glued to the Ef Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! there is no better cure for the soul than this.”

The legendary actor further explained how connected he feels to music, especially classical tunes, which he believes bring peace and emotional calmness during restless nights.

He added, “It is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty... that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence... I feel... so it strums the strings within... put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the world, are the universal commonness of mankind... respect it and it shall respect you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B is gearing up for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first film emerged as a blockbuster success after its release in 2024, crossing Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. The movie also featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles.

Apart from the sci-fi franchise, Amitabh also has the courtroom drama Section 84 lined up. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. Although filming has been completed, the makers are yet to announce the release date.