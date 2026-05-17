'Built In 1892, Constructed For Hindu Traders From India...': Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video Of Ancient Vishnu Temple In Iran — WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Video Of Iran's Vishnu Temple | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a fascinating video on Instagram featuring an ancient Hindu Vishnu temple located in Bandar Abbas, Iran. In his post, the veteran actor revealed that the temple was built in 1892 during the Qajar era for Hindu traders from India who were working in the city at the time, with fans praising the cultural and historical significance of the temple.

Amitabh Bachchan Posts Video Of Iran's Vishnu Temple

Sharing the video, Bachchan mentioned that the song used in the clip was in Persian. He added, The Ancient Hindu Vishnu Temple in Abbas Bandar, Iran .. Built in 1892 during the Qajar era, it was constructed for Hindu traders from India working in the city .. the song .. in Persian."

Check it out:

The Bandar Abbas Vishnu Temple in Iran is a 19th-century Hindu temple built in 1892 (1310 A.H.) by the Indian community working for the British East India Company.

Known for sharing thoughtful posts, cultural anecdotes, and historical insights on social media, Amitabh often keeps fans engaged with interesting snippets from around the world.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why Work Is Causing Him Sleepless Nights

Recently, Big B opened up about dealing with sleepless nights caused by his hectic work commitments and shared the soothing ritual that helps him relax during those quiet hours.

He wrote, “No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why because, work is more important than sleep... medical says it’s not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... so what does one do? As I work, I am glued to the Ef Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! there is no better cure for the soul than this.”

The legendary actor further explained how connected he feels to music, especially classical tunes, which he believes bring peace and emotional calmness during restless nights.

Work Front

Amitabh is gearing up for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama.

Next, he also has the courtroom drama Section 84 lined up. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in important roles. Although filming has been completed, the makers are yet to announce the release date.