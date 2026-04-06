Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Says Not Working Even For A Day Feels 'Disturbing': 'Living In Anxiety Is Harmful For Mind & Body'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, known for his discipline and relentless work ethic, recently shared his thoughts about daily routines and the importance of staying busy. The megastar often communicates with fans through his personal blog, where he opens up about his life, work, and everyday experiences. In a recent entry, Big B spoke about how unusual it feels for him to go a day without working.

Having spent more than six decades in the film industry, Bachchan said that even a single day away from his regular schedule can feel unsettling.

Sharing his experience, he wrote, "It seems disturbing to not be working each day .. and when you do not work each day according to a schedule .. the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded .. the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison."

The actor further explained that when routines are disrupted, people often find themselves wondering why the day does not unfold as expected.

He added, "And you wonder, why the day is not behaving the way you normally wish it to be .. so if there is some understanding of this element within us , then 'may there be peace and calm around us' .. but for some it never happens .. and that is an added anxiety .. living in anxiety , they say, is harmful for the mind and body .. and leading an anxious day , on the weakness of this phenomena is un required."

Bachchan has long been admired for his dedication to work. Over the course of his illustrious career, he has appeared in films across several languages and received accolades for his performances, cementing his place as one of Indian cinema’s most respected actors.

On the professional front, the veteran star was last seen hosting Season 17 of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In films, he most recently appeared in Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, where he shared screen space with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. He also appeared in a Tamil film with Rajinikanth.

The actor is currently working on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which will continue the story within the expanding Kalki cinematic universe.