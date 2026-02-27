Amitabh Bachchan Jokes About Scarcity Of 'Loyal Men' In The World, Leaves Internet In Splits

Amitabh Bachchan | Tumblr/ @srbachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again grabbed attention on social media - but this time, not for a film update or a philosophical blog, but for a witty one-liner that left the internet in splits.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) in the wee hours of Friday (February 27), the actor wrote, "Loyal men are found in every corner of the world but unfortunately the earth is round."

Screenshots of his post went viral within no time, with fans expressing surprise at the humourous and slightly cheeky tone, something they don’t often associate with Big B’s usually thoughtful and poetic social media presence.

Netizens flooded the comments section with laughing emojis and playful reactions. Many joked that they did not expect such a savage line from the legendary actor, while others called it "unexpected but iconic." Some users even wondered what prompted the late night post.

"Pranaam Amit ji 🌟 Time for the next innings, please! We've been missing that legendary Amit-style wit and those killer one-liners… one fresh joke or thought would be perfect right now," a user commented.

Another wrote, "So the problem is not Men… It's Earth's shape."

"True sir! By the time we reach the corner… we’re back where we started," wrote another user.

Another joked, "Jaya madam crying in the corner 😁😁 Now don't tell your house is Circular in shape."

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has been known for sharing inspirational quotes, personal life news, and updates about his work.

While the actor has not clarified the context behind the post, fans seem to be thoroughly enjoying this rare humourous side of the superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the megastar was last seen in the film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Kamal Haasan and in the courtroom drama Section 84. However, not much has been revealed about his upcoming projects yet.